Preview: Derry City take on Shamrock Rovers

Last season’s top two in the Airtricity Premier Division table go head-to-head on Monday evening as Derry City head to Tallaght to take on Shamrock Rovers.

The hosts have had a few extra days to prepare, coming into the game on the back of their postponed fixture against Drogheda on Friday night.

Ruaidhri Higgins will be pleased that his side have taken seven points from their three outings to date, including a win over St Pat’s at the Brandywell on Friday past.

“Obviously they’re going to be fresh with their game against Drogheda United having been called off, but listen, we’ve played Friday, Monday, Friday for a long time now, so it’s nothing that the players aren’t used to.

The visitors were without Sadou Diallo, Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan for the weekend win over St Pat’s, however they have no fresh concerns following on from that and are likely to name an unchanged panel for Monday.