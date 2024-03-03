Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Preview: Derry City take on Shamrock Rovers

Last season’s top two in the Airtricity Premier Division table go head-to-head on Monday evening as Derry City head to Tallaght to take on Shamrock Rovers.

The hosts have had a few extra days to prepare, coming into the game on the back of their postponed fixture against Drogheda on Friday night.

Ruaidhri Higgins will be pleased that his side have taken seven points from their three outings to date, including a win over St Pat’s at the Brandywell on Friday past.
“Obviously they’re going to be fresh with their game against Drogheda United having been called off, but listen, we’ve played Friday, Monday, Friday for a long time now, so it’s nothing that the players aren’t used to.
The visitors were without Sadou Diallo, Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan for the weekend win over St Pat’s, however they have no fresh concerns following on from that and are likely to name an unchanged panel for Monday.
The game kicks off at 7.45pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Lifeboat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five crew members winched to safety after abandoning stricken fishing boat off Galway

3 March 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF poll slippage continues, but Michelle O’Neill is most popular political leader

3 March 2024
GO SUCCEED - RURAL ROADSHOW LAUNCH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Eglinton Community Centre on Thursday afternoon last to launch the 'Go Succeed - NI Business Support' Roadshow. Included are Debbie Caulfield, manager, Eglinton Community Centre and Maria McKeever, Business Officer, DCSDC.
News, Top Stories

Go Succeed programme launched in Derry City & Strabane District Council

3 March 2024
car seat
News, Top Stories

RSA free car seat fitting service returning to Donegal this week

3 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Lifeboat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five crew members winched to safety after abandoning stricken fishing boat off Galway

3 March 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF poll slippage continues, but Michelle O’Neill is most popular political leader

3 March 2024
GO SUCCEED - RURAL ROADSHOW LAUNCH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Eglinton Community Centre on Thursday afternoon last to launch the 'Go Succeed - NI Business Support' Roadshow. Included are Debbie Caulfield, manager, Eglinton Community Centre and Maria McKeever, Business Officer, DCSDC.
News, Top Stories

Go Succeed programme launched in Derry City & Strabane District Council

3 March 2024
car seat
News, Top Stories

RSA free car seat fitting service returning to Donegal this week

3 March 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over future provision of Fahan Health Centre

3 March 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Lifford Bridge open after temporary closure

3 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube