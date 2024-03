Donegal ladies lost out to three points on the table after their defeat to Tyrone.

This is Donegal’s fifth game of the Lidl National League in Division Two.

The game finished on a score of 3-11 to 1-12.

Captain Niamh McLaughlin spoke to Maureen O’Donnell after the game and felt “disappointed” over her side’s loss to a “well set-up” Tyrone side…