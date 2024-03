Donegal defeated Louth in Ballyshannon on a score line of 1-17 to 14 points.

Donegal were up at half time by two points and pushed that out to a six point victory when the final whistle blew.

Patrick McBrearty kicked eight points while Oisin Gallen scored four points.

Brendan Devenney caught up with manager Jim McGuinness and player Ciaran Thompson after the game…