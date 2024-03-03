Roisin Flanagan sets a new PB in the 3000 metre final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Finn Valley AC’s Roisin Flanagan set a new personal best in the 3000 metre final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Flanagan ran in a time of 8:53.02.

Overall, she finished fifteenth in the final.

At the second day of the Underage ulster Indoor Championships, Donegal had huge success with over forty winning titles.

Some of these gold medal came from Lifford/Strabane AC’s Caoimhe Gallen in the hammer, Rosses AC’s Michael Logue who won the shot put and Stephan Slevin who won the high jump from Finn Valley AC.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle has the full report on this Sunday’s athletics…