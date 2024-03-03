Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Roisin Flanagan sets a new PB in the 3000 metre final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Finn Valley AC’s Roisin Flanagan set a new personal best in the 3000 metre final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Flanagan ran in a time of 8:53.02.

Overall, she finished fifteenth in the final.

At the second day of the Underage ulster Indoor Championships, Donegal had huge success with over forty winning titles.

Some of these gold medal came from Lifford/Strabane AC’s Caoimhe Gallen in the hammer, Rosses AC’s Michael Logue who won the shot put and Stephan Slevin who won the high jump from Finn Valley AC.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle has the full report on this Sunday’s athletics…

simi logo
News, Top Stories

19.5% increase in new car sales in Donegal

3 March 2024
Mar 3
News, Top Stories

A number of routes to be gritted in Donegal tonight

3 March 2024
Lifeboat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five crew members winched to safety after abandoning stricken fishing boat off Galway

3 March 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF poll slippage continues, but Michelle O’Neill is most popular political leader

3 March 2024
Advertisement

