SF poll slippage continues, but Michelle O’Neill is most popular political leader

A new poll out today shows support for Sinn Fein is at it’s lowest level in nearly three years.

The Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll shows support for the Government parties has increased, with Fine Gael up one at 20 percent – Fianna Fail up one to 18 percent and the Greens up one to 4 percent.

It puts Sinn Fein down 2 points to 27 percent.

However the paper’s deputy political editor Hugh O’Connell says Northern Ireland’s new First Minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill is now more popular than the country’s main party leaders……………..