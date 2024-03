Kerry came out on top against Tyrone in the fifth round of the Allianz National League Division One.

18 points to 1-11 was the final score of the game.

Ciaran Daly netted the goal for Tyrone while Kerry’s David Clifford scored eight out of their eighteen points.

Tyrone now fear relegation from Division One.

Francis Mooney reports for Highland radio with the full match report…

Francis Mooney also spoke with Tyrone selector, Cathal McShane after the match…