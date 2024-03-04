Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Biodiversity Action Plan to be drawn up in Dunlewey

A Biodiversity Action Plan is to be developed for Dunlewey.

Under the latest round of funding from the government’s National Biodiversity Fund, Cairde na hEaraigle has been allocated €4,000 towards drawing up a plan.

So far, 213 plans have been completed nationally under the programme, which is supported by the Community Foundation Ireland and National Parks and Wildlife Service.

So far in Donegal, plans have been completed in Carndonagh, Carrigans, Culdaff and Killult.

More details here – https://actionforbiodiversity.ie/counties/donegal/

Top Stories

Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

Biodiversity Action Plan to be drawn up in Dunlewey

4 March 2024
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to carry out an audit of Inishowen beaches to determine extent of coastal erosion

4 March 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water mains repair works may lead to supply disruption in Rathmullan

4 March 2024
Consequences 1
News, Top Stories

Essay collection exploring the famine’s impact on Donegal to be published this week

4 March 2024
Advertisement

