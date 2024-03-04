Biodiversity Action Plan to be drawn up in Dunlewey

A Biodiversity Action Plan is to be developed for Dunlewey.

Under the latest round of funding from the government’s National Biodiversity Fund, Cairde na hEaraigle has been allocated €4,000 towards drawing up a plan.

So far, 213 plans have been completed nationally under the programme, which is supported by the Community Foundation Ireland and National Parks and Wildlife Service.

So far in Donegal, plans have been completed in Carndonagh, Carrigans, Culdaff and Killult.

More details here – https://actionforbiodiversity.ie/counties/donegal/