Campaign groups’ 100% redress definition to be unveiled at public meeting tonight

What defective block campaign groups believe to be the proper definition of 100% redress is to be unveiled tonight.

A public meeting is being held tonight at An Grianan Hotel, Burt at 7pm as part of a joint initiative being led by the Mica Action Group, Redress Focus Groups and 100% Redress No Less.

The groups have set out 4 principles of redress they are – property, process, people and support and prevention.

Campaigner, Michael Doherty says a further meeting will be held in the coming weeks to hear from elected public representatives:

