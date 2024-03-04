Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Coroner to write NI SoS calling on British Government to establish public enquiry into Seán Brown death

A coroner is to write to Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State calling on the British Government to set up a public inquiry into the death of Seán Brown.

The senior GAA official in Northern Ireland was abducted and killed by loyalists in 1997 as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Club in Derry.

The coroner, Mr. Justice Kinney, has ruled an inquest into the murder can’t continue because of the amount of material being withheld on national security grounds.

He says he expects Chris Heaton Harris, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, to make a decision within four weeks.

