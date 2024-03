Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out an audit of coastal erosion at beaches in Inishowen.

Councillor Albert Doherty says measures need to be put in place to ensure safe access to beaches in the peninsula.

He also backed a proposal by Councillor Martin McDermott that a meeting be held with the OPW and National Parks and Wildlife to explore the issue.

Councillor Doherty says all departments of the council must work together on this issue: