There was cup final heartbreak for Scoil Mhuire Buncrana on Monday afternoon in Dundalk.

The Inishowen side who were looking to defend the title they won last year lost 1-0 after extra-time in the FAI Senior (u20) Schools Girls National Cup Final to Presentation Secondary School Thurles.

The games only goal came thirteen minutes into extra time and was enough to give the Tipperary side the cup.