Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry draw at Rovers as Shels go top

Shelbourne sit top of the SEE Airtricity Premier Division table after they beat Galway United 1-0 at Tolka Park thanks to a John Martin goal in the 15th minute.

Elsewhere Derry are second after their 2-2 draw with champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Danny Mullen looked to have given Derry the points on 86 minutes only for Markus Poom to head in the equaliser in the 92nd minute.

Pat Hoban scored Derry first goal from the penalty spot after Darragh Burn had Rovers ahead on the hour mark.

It was a wonderful evening meanwhile for Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park – they beat Dundalk 5-0.

Ellis Chapman and Max Mata scored a brace a piece in that win for the Bit O’Red.

Drogheda enjoyed a 2-1 win over Bohemians and Waterford continued their impressive return to the top tier with a 3-1 win over St. Pat’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Rena Donaghey confirms she is not seeking re-election

4 March 2024
3D Aerial Sketch HARBOUR SQUARE REV B_ copy
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council unanimously endorse £180m proposals for city revamp

4 March 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE says there are ‘no plans’ to move public health nurse from Fahan Health Care Centre

4 March 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Eight PSNI officers assaulted every day

4 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Rena Donaghey confirms she is not seeking re-election

4 March 2024
3D Aerial Sketch HARBOUR SQUARE REV B_ copy
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council unanimously endorse £180m proposals for city revamp

4 March 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE says there are ‘no plans’ to move public health nurse from Fahan Health Care Centre

4 March 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Eight PSNI officers assaulted every day

4 March 2024
Photo 2 - Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Inishowen (after conservation repairs) HC
News, Top Stories

Grants available for farmers to conserve traditional farm buildings

4 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube