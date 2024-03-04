Derry draw at Rovers as Shels go top

Shelbourne sit top of the SEE Airtricity Premier Division table after they beat Galway United 1-0 at Tolka Park thanks to a John Martin goal in the 15th minute.

Elsewhere Derry are second after their 2-2 draw with champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Danny Mullen looked to have given Derry the points on 86 minutes only for Markus Poom to head in the equaliser in the 92nd minute.

Pat Hoban scored Derry first goal from the penalty spot after Darragh Burn had Rovers ahead on the hour mark.

It was a wonderful evening meanwhile for Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park – they beat Dundalk 5-0.

Ellis Chapman and Max Mata scored a brace a piece in that win for the Bit O’Red.

Drogheda enjoyed a 2-1 win over Bohemians and Waterford continued their impressive return to the top tier with a 3-1 win over St. Pat’s.