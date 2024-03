It’s emerged eight PSNI officers are assaulted every day.

Over the past eight years 3,272 officers were assaulted in Northern Ireland.

The assaults on police ranged from being spat at, head-butted, kicked, punched and having missiles thrown at them.

Sixteen officers were injured when disorder broke out in Derry last year.

One of the officers suffered second degree burns and nerve damage after a petrol bomb bounced off the side of a police vehicle before striking him on the arm.