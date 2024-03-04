Essay collection exploring the famine’s impact on Donegal to be published this week

Four essays commissioned by Donegal County Council as part of last year’s National Famine Commemoration are being published in book form this week, with the author set to launch the book in the County Museum on this coming Saturday.

The collection looks at how the famine happened, with case studies focused on Letterkenny Town and the Inishowen workhouse. The impact of emigration on Donegal is also examined.

Last year’s National Famine Commemoration took place in Milford, and as part of the programme, Donegal County Council’s Archives Service and the County Museum commissioned Dr Hilary McLaughlin-Stonham to carry out research in Donegal County Archives and other archival institutions, exploring aspects of life in the county during the worst years of the Great Famine, 1845 – 1850.

A short illustrated book of her four essays has now been published by Donegal County Council under the title “The Consequences will be Fearful: The Great Famine in County Donegal”. It will be launched in the museum on Saturday afternoon next, March 9th at 2pm

The book has been published in Irish and English, with limited free hard copies will be made available at the event on Saturday and from libraries, Archives, Co. Museum in the following weeks. It will also be published online.

The Consequences will be Fearful: The Great Famine in County Donegal – Lecture and Launch of Book of Essays

The ultimate goal was to remember those who lost their lives or suffered during the Great Famine in our county and those who left as emigrants to build new lives abroad.

Each essay explores a particular theme or area. The first essay looks at the outbreak of famine across the county and the worsening situation. The second essay focuses on how the county’s biggest town, Letterkenny, coped during the worst years. The third essay examines the day-to-day lives of both staff and inmates of Inishowen workhouse at a time of chaos, fever and starvation. The final essay provides an insight into experiences, good and bad, of people from Donegal who made the decision to emigrate during the Famine years.

It is hoped that the publication and Dr McLaughlin-Stonham’s lecture will give an invaluable insight into the history of life in Donegal at this devastating time in modern Irish history, and also provide information on the rich avenue of sources available in the County Archives and beyond on the subject.

The book, in English and Irish, will also be made available to download on Donegal County Council’s website following the lecture on 9 March.

Event: The Consequences will be Fearful: The Great Famine in County Donegal – Lecture and Launch of Book of Essays on the Great Famine in Co. Donegal

Who: Dr Hilary McLaughlin- Stonham

Where: Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny

When: 2 pm

What’s taking place: Dr Hilary McLaughlin- Stonham will speak on the subject of the Great Famine in Co. Donegal, based on a book of four essays just published, titled: The Consequences will be Fearful: The Great Famine in County Donegal / Scanraithe faoina bhfuil i ndán: An Gorta Mór i nDún na nGall

To book a place at the lecture please phone or email the Museum, 074 91 24613 museum@donegalcoco.ie