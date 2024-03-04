Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Grants available for farmers to conserve traditional farm buildings

Grants ranging from €4,000 – €30,000 are available to farmers for the conservation of County Donegal’s traditional farm buildings from the Heritage Council in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The aim of the Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme is to ensure that buildings that contribute to landscape character and are of heritage value are conserved for agricultural use. About 60-80 projects countrywide will benefit.

The closing date is Wednesday 27 March at 5pm.

Further details are available from www.heritagecouncil.ie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Eight PSNI officers assaulted every day

4 March 2024
Photo 2 - Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Inishowen (after conservation repairs) HC
News, Top Stories

Grants available for farmers to conserve traditional farm buildings

4 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 March 2024
Sean Brown
News, Top Stories

Coroner to write NI SoS calling on British Government to establish public enquiry into Seán Brown death

4 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Eight PSNI officers assaulted every day

4 March 2024
Photo 2 - Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Inishowen (after conservation repairs) HC
News, Top Stories

Grants available for farmers to conserve traditional farm buildings

4 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 March 2024
Sean Brown
News, Top Stories

Coroner to write NI SoS calling on British Government to establish public enquiry into Seán Brown death

4 March 2024
graduation
News, Top Stories

74% of students who graduated in 2021 employed within first year

4 March 2024
240228 - 01
News

Significant PEACE IV work celebrated

4 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube