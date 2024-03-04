Grants available for farmers to conserve traditional farm buildings

Grants ranging from €4,000 – €30,000 are available to farmers for the conservation of County Donegal’s traditional farm buildings from the Heritage Council in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The aim of the Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme is to ensure that buildings that contribute to landscape character and are of heritage value are conserved for agricultural use. About 60-80 projects countrywide will benefit.

The closing date is Wednesday 27 March at 5pm.

Further details are available from www.heritagecouncil.ie.