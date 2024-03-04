HSE questioned over restoration of day services in Lifford

A Lifford based councillor has questioned whether the HSE is treating the need to restore day services in the area with the urgency it deserves.

Cllr Gerry Crawford asked at a recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West about what provisions were being made since the ending of services at Lifford Community Hospital.

He was told they hope progress would be made by the end of this month, and in the meantime, people are travelling to Letterkenny, Newtowncunningham, St. Johnston, Killygordon and Cloghan.

Cllr Crawford was told the Habinteg facility at Ballyduff Park in Lifford has been identified as a suitable location for the provision of day services for

older people in the area, but he says works that were completed there in September have not yet been even inspected by the HSE: