HSE says there are ‘no plans’ to move public health nurse from Fahan Health Care Centre

The HSE says there are no plans in place to see the nurse working at Fahan Health Care Centre relocated, nor is there plans to close any other health services.

Concerns were sparked over the weekend that those in the area would have to travel to Buncrana to avail of healthcare services as a result.

In their response to Highland Radio the HSE confirmed there are no plans to relocate the public health nurse and that public health nurse services will continue to be provided from the health care centre.

Local Cllr Jack Murray is welcoming the news that this is now the case, as it was clear previously it was not:

 

