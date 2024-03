In the Mayo Stages Rally, Donegal competitors took the top three spots in the junior category.

Inishowen’s Kyle McDaid was with Conor Lappin from Cavan, Creeslough’s Mark Wilkinson had Ciaran McGinley alongside him and Mountercharles Jordan Jervis has James McBrearty as co-driver. All were in Honda Civics.

Sam Moffett and James O’Reilly won the main event in their Hyundai I20 R5.

Jonathan Pringle and Pierce O’Callaghan won the modified category.

See the full results here:

https://results.shannonsportsit.ie/results.php