A petition has been set up in a bid to prevent the closure of Fahan Health Care Centre.

It emerged over the weekend that plans are in place to relocate the nurse working at the centre which leaves those in the area having to travel to Buncrana to avail of healthcare services.

Local resident Carmel, told today’s Nine til Noon Show that people in the area have to continually fight for services.

She says its vital the Health Care Centre is retained:

You can sign the petition here