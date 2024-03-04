Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In hour one, we hear concerns that the Fahan Health Centre is being, effectively, closed. Later Charlie Boyle recounts his 27.5 hour round trip from Donegal to Dublin:

Declan Meehan calls on Ireland to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part. Later we have an eye witness account of the shocking weekend scenes at a under age boxing tournament in Roscommon:

Brenden Devenney casts an eye over the weekend’s GAA action, Author Cathy Kelly chats to Greg about her new book, ‘Monday Focus’ marks 10 years of the Wild Atlantic Way and a Professor has concerns about the increasing issue of obesity:

Top Stories

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Eight PSNI officers assaulted every day

4 March 2024
Photo 2 - Middle Illies, Ballymagan, Inishowen (after conservation repairs) HC
News, Top Stories

Grants available for farmers to conserve traditional farm buildings

4 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 March 2024
Sean Brown
News, Top Stories

Coroner to write NI SoS calling on British Government to establish public enquiry into Seán Brown death

4 March 2024
