Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Pre-hospital emergency care on Arranmore Island is getting a huge boost today

Pre-hospital emergency care on Arranmore Island is getting a huge boost today.

A new replacement ambulance vehicle is being delivered while an emergency care information sheet is being distributed to every home on the island and 10 volunteer islanders will receive Emergency First Responder Certificates from the National Ambulance Service.

John Joe McGowan, General Manager Operations for the National Ambulance Service says the additional resources will ensure the delivery of a high standard of care for islanders:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict school in Derry being treated as arson

4 March 2024
Jordan Gallagher
News, Top Stories

Searches ongoing in Lifford and Strabane for missing man

4 March 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Petition set up in stand against closure of Fahan Health Care Centre

4 March 2024
mary t sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Tearing down of referendum posters undemocratic’ – Mary T Sweeney

4 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict school in Derry being treated as arson

4 March 2024
Jordan Gallagher
News, Top Stories

Searches ongoing in Lifford and Strabane for missing man

4 March 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Petition set up in stand against closure of Fahan Health Care Centre

4 March 2024
mary t sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Tearing down of referendum posters undemocratic’ – Mary T Sweeney

4 March 2024
unnamed (9)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pre-hospital emergency care on Arranmore Island is getting a huge boost today

4 March 2024
Mica House 9
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign groups’ 100% redress definition to be unveiled at public meeting tonight

4 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube