Pre-hospital emergency care on Arranmore Island is getting a huge boost today.

A new replacement ambulance vehicle is being delivered while an emergency care information sheet is being distributed to every home on the island and 10 volunteer islanders will receive Emergency First Responder Certificates from the National Ambulance Service.

John Joe McGowan, General Manager Operations for the National Ambulance Service says the additional resources will ensure the delivery of a high standard of care for islanders: