Significant PEACE IV work celebrated

As Donegal’s PEACE IV Programme draws to a close, politicians from both sides of the border hailed the “significant” work carried out as a “catalyst for bringing people from different traditions and community backgrounds together.”

A further peace programme entitled PEACEPLUS is to continue the cross border work.

A celebration event was held on 28th February in County House Lifford to celebrate the successful achievements of the PEACE IV action plan was attended by politicians from both sides of the border.

The €4m programme began in 2017 as part of a peace programme that has supported Donegal and the island of Ireland for over 30 years. It was funded by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Executive Office of Northern Ireland. A further programme, named PEACEPLUS, is to continue the cross community and cross border work.

The programme supported over 30 innovative and transformative programmes. It engaged with over 5,000 participants across three themes: Children and Young People, Shared Spaces and Building Positive Relations. The programme supported peace building, cross community and border interaction through a range of activities: community development, sports, civic leadership, intergenerational, small grants programme and capital investment projects.

The legacy of the Peace IV Action Plan will have long term benefits in the promotion of good relations, enhancing skills and attitudes to building a cohesive society within Donegal for future generations.

The Executive Officer’s First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly congratulated all those involved in their work towards ending division and bringing communities together.

Minister Heather Humphries commended Donegal County Council and all the delivery partners for their work. “The neutral, inclusive and shared spaces developed as part of this plan, including the new Sensory Garden for iCare in Buncrana, and the Community Playgrounds in Rossnowlagh and Killea, will be a reminder of the hard work of all involved. I look forward to your continued work under the new PEACEPLUS Programme.”