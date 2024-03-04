Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Significant PEACE IV work celebrated

As Donegal’s PEACE IV Programme draws to a close, politicians from both sides of the border hailed the “significant” work carried out as a “catalyst for bringing people from different traditions and community backgrounds together.”

A further peace programme entitled PEACEPLUS is to continue the cross border work.

A celebration event was held on 28th February in County House Lifford to celebrate the successful achievements of the PEACE IV action plan was attended by politicians from both sides of the border.

The €4m programme began in 2017 as part of a peace programme that has supported Donegal and the island of Ireland for over 30 years. It was funded by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Executive Office of Northern Ireland. A further programme, named PEACEPLUS, is to continue the cross community and cross border work.

The programme supported over 30 innovative and transformative programmes. It engaged with over 5,000 participants across three themes: Children and Young People, Shared Spaces and Building Positive Relations. The programme supported peace building, cross community and border interaction through a range of activities: community development, sports, civic leadership, intergenerational, small grants programme and capital investment projects.

The legacy of the Peace IV Action Plan will have long term benefits in the promotion of good relations, enhancing skills and attitudes to building a cohesive society within Donegal for future generations.

The Executive Officer’s First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly congratulated all those involved in their work towards ending division and bringing communities together.

Minister Heather Humphries commended Donegal County Council and all the delivery partners for their work. “The neutral, inclusive and shared spaces developed as part of this plan, including the new Sensory Garden for iCare in Buncrana, and the Community Playgrounds in Rossnowlagh and Killea, will be a reminder of the hard work of all involved. I look forward to your continued work under the new PEACEPLUS Programme.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

graduation
News, Top Stories

74% of students who graduated in 2021 employed within first year

4 March 2024
240228 - 01
News

Significant PEACE IV work celebrated

4 March 2024
431488407_805345191634789_581118737513993626_n
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict school in Derry being treated as arson

4 March 2024
Jordan Gallagher
News, Top Stories

Searches ongoing in Lifford and Strabane for missing man

4 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

graduation
News, Top Stories

74% of students who graduated in 2021 employed within first year

4 March 2024
240228 - 01
News

Significant PEACE IV work celebrated

4 March 2024
431488407_805345191634789_581118737513993626_n
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict school in Derry being treated as arson

4 March 2024
Jordan Gallagher
News, Top Stories

Searches ongoing in Lifford and Strabane for missing man

4 March 2024
Fahan Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Petition set up in stand against closure of Fahan Health Care Centre

4 March 2024
mary t sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Tearing down of referendum posters undemocratic’ – Mary T Sweeney

4 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube