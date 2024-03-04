Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Three motorists arrested in Letterkenny for driving under influence

Gardai in Donegal have issued another stark warning to never ever drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

It comes as three motorists were arrested in the Letterkenny area yesterday after being found to be driving under the influence.

During a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint, one driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after they failed the roadside breath test.

A further breath test conducted at the Garda Station established the driver was over the legal limit. They now face 6 months disqualification and a €400 fine.

Two other motorists tested positive for drug driving. Cannabis was detected in one driver and cocaine in the other.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

untitled
News, Top Stories

Three motorists arrested in Letterkenny for driving under influence

4 March 2024
Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

Biodiversity Action Plan to be drawn up in Dunlewey

4 March 2024
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to carry out an audit of Inishowen beaches to determine extent of coastal erosion

4 March 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water mains repair works may lead to supply disruption in Rathmullan

4 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

untitled
News, Top Stories

Three motorists arrested in Letterkenny for driving under influence

4 March 2024
Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

Biodiversity Action Plan to be drawn up in Dunlewey

4 March 2024
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to carry out an audit of Inishowen beaches to determine extent of coastal erosion

4 March 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water mains repair works may lead to supply disruption in Rathmullan

4 March 2024
Consequences 1
News, Top Stories

Essay collection exploring the famine’s impact on Donegal to be published this week

4 March 2024
simi logo
News, Top Stories

19.5% increase in new car sales in Donegal

3 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube