Three motorists arrested in Letterkenny for driving under influence

Gardai in Donegal have issued another stark warning to never ever drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

It comes as three motorists were arrested in the Letterkenny area yesterday after being found to be driving under the influence.

During a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint, one driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after they failed the roadside breath test.

A further breath test conducted at the Garda Station established the driver was over the legal limit. They now face 6 months disqualification and a €400 fine.

Two other motorists tested positive for drug driving. Cannabis was detected in one driver and cocaine in the other.