Ours to Protect – Fairtrade Fortnight Part 1 – 05/03/24

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Highland Radio spoke to Patsy Toland, ChangeMakers Facilitator about Fairtrade Fortnight:

Did you know?

Fairtrade fortnight runs from Monday March 4th until Sunday March 17th – St. Patrick’s Day!

You can tell what products are fairtrade by the easy to identify logo:

However there are a few different logos you might see:

You can learn what these are more mean here > https://www.fairtrade.net/about/fairtrade-marks/

Generally speaking, if it has a variation of the black, green and blue logo, you’re good to go!

A guest speaker is visiting Donegal on Thursday to talk about Fairtrade Coffee. The events are free and are taking place in Moville and Clonmany.

Why it’s important! Fairtrade means everyone involved in the supply chain of a product has been paid fairly > It usually is those working in developing countries.

In order to gain the fairtrade logo, the product must also meet set environmental criteria and social criteria. Learn more:

Inishowen Development Partnership Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/InishowenDevelopmentPartnership

Fairtrade Website > https://www.fairtrade.net/ Listen back to past episodes

