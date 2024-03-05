Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

In the first hour Deputy Peadar Tóibín and Deputy Barry Cowen argue against and for a Yes/Yes vote in Friday’s Referendums:

Next up its Community Garda Information and later we hear about last night’s packed meeting on what a 100% Redress Scheme looks like:

We chat to popular bus driver Paddy Gamble as he heads to Europe to progress his career, Author Amanda Brown discusses her book ‘No Peace Until He’s Dead: My Story of Child Abuse at the Hands of Davy Tweed and my Journey to Recovery’ and we finish with a chat to Cllr Rena Donaghey on her decision to retire from politics: