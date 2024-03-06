Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 185: The Donegal Chocolate Man- who comes from Germany

On Business Matters this week, Chris has been speaking with Axel Pawlik (above), who is originally from Germany but who now lives in Portsalon.

Two years ago he began making high end and stunningly attractive chocolates, and his business has really taken off.

His brand is known as The Chocolate Man from Donegal.

He handcrafts all his chocolates or bon bons  in the Old School Community Centre in Kerrykeel. 

His creations not only taste wonderful, – they are a real  work of art, and beautifully presented.

The collection features a wide variety of flavours, ranging from salted caramel and hazelnut praline to passionfruit & coconut, and blueberry & almond. He even has a selection of vegan chocolates.

Chris visited him in Kerrykeel to find out more.

Listen here:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Cigarette thrown in face of police officer last night

6 March 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Eglington

6 March 2024
podsochous
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government housing policy is a disaster for Donegal – MacLochlainn

6 March 2024
Axel Pawlik
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 185: The Donegal Chocolate Man- who comes from Germany

6 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Cigarette thrown in face of police officer last night

6 March 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Eglington

6 March 2024
podsochous
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government housing policy is a disaster for Donegal – MacLochlainn

6 March 2024
Axel Pawlik
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 185: The Donegal Chocolate Man- who comes from Germany

6 March 2024
John O'Dowd
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Dowd says A5 construction could start this year, but is still vulnerable to legal challenge

6 March 2024
MI5
News, Top Stories

North’s terrorism threat lowered

6 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube