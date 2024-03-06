Business Matters, Ep 185: The Donegal Chocolate Man- who comes from Germany

On Business Matters this week, Chris has been speaking with Axel Pawlik (above), who is originally from Germany but who now lives in Portsalon.

Two years ago he began making high end and stunningly attractive chocolates, and his business has really taken off.

His brand is known as The Chocolate Man from Donegal.

He handcrafts all his chocolates or bon bons in the Old School Community Centre in Kerrykeel.

His creations not only taste wonderful, – they are a real work of art, and beautifully presented.

The collection features a wide variety of flavours, ranging from salted caramel and hazelnut praline to passionfruit & coconut, and blueberry & almond. He even has a selection of vegan chocolates.

Chris visited him in Kerrykeel to find out more.

Listen here: