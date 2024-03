The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Today we broadcast the show live from the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh. Celebrating Your Voice, Your Community as part of International Women’s Day with Inishowen Development Partnership and the Inishowen Co-Op. Over the three hours we were joined by a host of great guests:

Part one

Part Two

Part three