Demolition works start at old ESB site in Letterkenny

Letterkenny Municipal District Members visited the former ESB site at the Port Road this week to receive a briefing on demolition works that have now commenced.

Donegal County Council says the development of the site forms a key foundational component of the wider ‘Letterkenny 2040’ urban regeneration programme.

As part of this regeneration programme for Letterkenny, MCB Civils have been appointed to undertake demolition works and site clearance in the vicinity of the old ESB depot to prepare this 1.1 hectare Strategic Urban Regeneration Site for a future mixed-use development, including the Alpha and Beta business and innovation centres.

Mayor Cllr Kevin Bradley says this is an important milestone.

Left to right: Cllr Donal Kelly, Enda McCallan (MCB Civils), Eunan Quinn (Senior Planner, Donegal County Council), Shane Sweeney (Senior Executive Engineer, Donegal County Council), Cllr Michael McBride, Cllr Kevin Bradley (Mayor Letterkenny-Milford MD), Cllr Donal Coyle, Liam Ward (Director of Community Development & Planning Services, Donegal County Council), Cllr Liam Blaney, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Declan McLaughlin (MCB Civils) and Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

Contractor appointed to undertake Demolition and Site Clearance Works on Strategic Urban Regeneration Site in Letterkenny

As part of this regeneration programme for Letterkenny, MCB Civils Ltd. have been appointed to undertake demolition works and site clearance to prepare this 1.1 hectare Strategic Urban Regeneration Site for a future mixed-use development. The works will be carried out within the site area of the former ESB depot and an adjacent field, on a site which is surrounded by commercial businesses.

Acquisition of the site and the demolition works are funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Urban Regeneration and Development Funding programme (URDF). Works include the demolition of buildings, removal of trees, relocation of services and the construction of boundary walls, footpaths and a pedestrian crossing.