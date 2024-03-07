Given urged to visit Arvalee School on the Strule Campus in Omagh

The North’s Education Minister is being urged to visit Arvalee School and Resource Centre in Omagh, the only which is currently located on the Strule Shared Education Campus site in the town.

Last week, the school’s principal Johnny Grey hosted a group of political and community representatives to showcase the school, and highlight the potential of the campus when other schools relocate there.

This week at the Assembly in Stormont, West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan urged Minister Paul Given to visit the school, saying its inclusion in the Strule project is unique, and both Arvalee and the wider campus project deserve support………….