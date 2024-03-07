Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Government rejects Bunbeg footbridge calls, and proposes traffic lights instead

A meeting of Glenties Area Councillors has been told that a footbridge over the Clady River at Bunbeg is no longer an option, and traffic lights are now being proposed as the answer to road safety concerns locally.

The issue has been under discussion for a long time, with local people saying the bridge poses a risk to pedestrians because of its width.

In 2016, the then Minister Joe McHugh indicated support for the project, which at that time was expected to cost around 150,000.

Now, Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig wants to discuss the issue at ministerial level.

He says this is a matter of public safety……………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

No Dogs Allowed
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA launches campaign as dog attacks on sheep continue

7 March 2024
Print
News, Top Stories

Local air quality to benefit from Derry gas turbine plans

7 March 2024
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concerns for Donegal SMEs amid rising operating costs

7 March 2024
Ebrington 5
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for major redevelopment at Ebrington

7 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

No Dogs Allowed
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA launches campaign as dog attacks on sheep continue

7 March 2024
Print
News, Top Stories

Local air quality to benefit from Derry gas turbine plans

7 March 2024
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concerns for Donegal SMEs amid rising operating costs

7 March 2024
Ebrington 5
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for major redevelopment at Ebrington

7 March 2024
Bunbeg Bridge 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government rejects Bunbeg footbridge calls, and proposes traffic lights instead

7 March 2024
News Logo Posts
Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday, March 7th

6 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube