Government rejects Bunbeg footbridge calls, and proposes traffic lights instead

A meeting of Glenties Area Councillors has been told that a footbridge over the Clady River at Bunbeg is no longer an option, and traffic lights are now being proposed as the answer to road safety concerns locally.

The issue has been under discussion for a long time, with local people saying the bridge poses a risk to pedestrians because of its width.

In 2016, the then Minister Joe McHugh indicated support for the project, which at that time was expected to cost around 150,000.

Now, Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig wants to discuss the issue at ministerial level.

He says this is a matter of public safety……………….