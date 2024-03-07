IFA launches campaign as dog attacks on sheep continue

Sheep continue to be in danger due to the lack of action from the Government to stop dog attacks on farms.

That’s the view of the Irish Farmers Assocation who are highlighting their issue with a ‘No Dogs Allowed’ Campaign.

They say sheep at this time of year are particularly at risk from wild dogs as they will be lambing in the next few weeks.

The IFA’s Sheep Chair, Donegal based Adrian Gallagher says farmers can’t afford to lose livestock in these trying times…………

L-R – Francie Gorman – IFA President, Adrian Gallagher – IFA National Sheep Chairman, Michael Boyce – Host Farmer, Joe Sweeney – Donegal IFA County Chairman.