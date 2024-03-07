Planning granted for major redevelopment at Ebrington



The green light has been given for two planning applications for redevelopment at the former Ebrington barracks site in Derry.

It is in the latest phase in the regeneration of the site which has already undergone a major transformation over the past ten years.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee granted an application for the provision of four mixed use buildings including, commercial offices, a multi-storey car park with and 32 residential units.

The area currently holds a surface level carpark and toilet block.

A new public square will also be created, including public realm works and associated site access and landscaping works.

The second application contains two residential blocks containing 40 apartments as well as a mixed-use creative industries/office building.

It will require the demolition of an existing building on the site and new landscaping, public realm and car parking.