Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Planning granted for major redevelopment at Ebrington

 

 


The green light has been given for two planning applications for redevelopment at the former Ebrington barracks site in Derry.

It is in the latest phase in the regeneration of the site which has already undergone a major transformation over the past ten years.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee granted an application for the provision of four mixed use buildings including, commercial offices, a multi-storey car park with and 32 residential units.

The area currently holds a surface level carpark and toilet block.

A new public square will also be created, including public realm works and associated site access and landscaping works.

The second application contains two residential blocks containing 40 apartments as well as a mixed-use creative industries/office building.

It will require the demolition of an existing building on the site and new landscaping, public realm and car parking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

No Dogs Allowed
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA launches campaign as dog attacks on sheep continue

7 March 2024
Print
News, Top Stories

Local air quality to benefit from Derry gas turbine plans

7 March 2024
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concerns for Donegal SMEs amid rising operating costs

7 March 2024
Ebrington 5
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for major redevelopment at Ebrington

7 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

No Dogs Allowed
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA launches campaign as dog attacks on sheep continue

7 March 2024
Print
News, Top Stories

Local air quality to benefit from Derry gas turbine plans

7 March 2024
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concerns for Donegal SMEs amid rising operating costs

7 March 2024
Ebrington 5
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for major redevelopment at Ebrington

7 March 2024
Bunbeg Bridge 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government rejects Bunbeg footbridge calls, and proposes traffic lights instead

7 March 2024
News Logo Posts
Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday, March 7th

6 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube