Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Mary joins us to discuss concerns over an abandoned caravan on Castlegolan Beach and later Senator Lisa Chambers calls on government to address the high level of vacant commercial property in the West and North West:

On this week’s your Voice, your Community we talk to members of Donegal’s Nigerian community:

A listener has concerns over the safety of the Clonmany Road, Dr Francis Rees talks about the potential harm of child influencers and we have a number of guests in studio to discuss the work of the Irish Wheelchair Association in Donegal:

