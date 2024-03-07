Saolta says UCC sponsorship deal will ensure fresh supply of radiographers for the region

The Saolta Group, which includes Letterkenny University Hospital has announced a partnership with University College Cork for their Radiography programme.

The MSc Diagnostic Radiography course at UCC offers an accelerated route for graduates from any health science or science related discipline to gain a recognised qualification in Diagnostic Radiography.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Saolta Group and UCC, 10 students are receiving sponsorship in return for a commitment to work within the HSE Saolta Group of hospitals for a two year period after graduation. Thecourse is delivered within the School of Medicine, College of Medicine and Health, UCC.

Saolta’s Chief Operations Officer Ann Cosgrove says it will help build up a future supply of radiographers for all hospitals within the Saolta group……….