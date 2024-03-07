Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Saolta says UCC sponsorship deal will ensure fresh supply of radiographers for the region

The Saolta Group, which includes Letterkenny University Hospital has announced a partnership with University College Cork for their Radiography programme.

The MSc Diagnostic Radiography course at UCC offers an accelerated route for graduates from any health science or science related discipline to gain a recognised qualification in Diagnostic Radiography.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Saolta Group and UCC, 10 students are receiving sponsorship in return for a commitment to work within the HSE Saolta Group of hospitals for a two year period after graduation. Thecourse is delivered within the School of Medicine, College of Medicine and Health, UCC.

Saolta’s Chief Operations Officer Ann Cosgrove says it will help build up a future supply of radiographers for all hospitals within the Saolta group……….

Top Stories

Rossnowlagh-beach
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council investigating Rossnowlagh beach following reports of oil leakage

7 March 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tranche two of ACRES will be accepted

7 March 2024
ecb
News, Top Stories

European Central Bank leave interest rates unchanged

7 March 2024
radiography
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta says UCC sponsorship deal will ensure fresh supply of radiographers for the region

7 March 2024
