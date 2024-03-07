Second person contracts measles in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed a second person in Ireland has contracted measles.

The person in question is based in the west of the country, and public health teams are taking all necessary public health actions in relation to the case.

It’s the second confirmed case of the infection here this year, with the first leading to the death of a person in early February.

Anyone travelling to the UK or certain European countries are advised to make sure they’re up to date with their MMR vaccine, due to an uptick in the infection.