The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says intervention is vital to secure the future of businesses.

Councillor Martin Harley says a 30% increase in running costs is forcing business owners to use up personal savings to sustain their business.

He fears many businesses will be forced to shut their doors over the coming months.

Councillor Harley believes while Donegal County Council is doing what it can in terms of rate rebates to assist business owners, he has serious concerns: