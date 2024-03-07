Voting in two referendums takes place tomorrow

Voters go to the polls tomorrow for two referendums on the issues of family and care.

The first change would expand the definition of a family to include “other durable relationships.”

The second proposal would remove reference to a woman’s duties in the home, and add new text to acknowledge care given by other family members.

Divorce Law Solicitor, Keith Walsh, who supports a Yes-Yes vote, says recognising durable relationships won’t take any protections away from married couples………..

Aontu, meanwhile, opposes both referendums, with Letterkenny representative Mary T Sweeney describing the government’s proposals as a poorly written and amateurish effort.

She believes this will curtail rather than enhance the rights of parents, carers and women……………..