Business Matters, Ep 186: Kinnegar Brewing is going from strength to strength

On Business Matters this week, Chris has been speaking with Libby Carton , co-owner and co-founder with Rick LeVert, of Kinnegar Brewing.

The independent craft beer producer has expanded considerably since it first began in Rathmullan in 2011.

It now has a state-of-the-art brewery in Letterkenny, and has a core range of 12 beers, plus a number of seasonal specials.

Chris has been speaking to Libby about the company’s growth, the commissioning recently of a new bottling line, the challenges of dealing with the deposit return scheme for cans, and much more, including plans for the future, low-alcohol beers, and the hugely successful on-site brewery tours.

