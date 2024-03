Donegal County Council is looking at the feasibility of placing spotlights under the Celtic Cross in Letterkenny’s Cathedral Car Park, and securing the funding to do so.

The issue was raised at a recent Municipal District meeting by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who told members that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the erection of the cross in 2004.

Cllr Kavanagh says with a lot of renovation and improvement work underway, this would be a good time for such a project………