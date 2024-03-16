Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry PSNI appeal for information following knife incident in Maghera

Police in County Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a man in possession of a knife in Maghera.

Police received reports at approximately 2.30 this morning that a man was carrying a knife in the Main Street area.

When they arrived at the scene, a man, aged in his 20s, around six feet tall, with fair hair and wearing a coat and hat, was found with blood on his face.

When approached by police, he made off in the direction of the Glen Road and a chase in the area ensued.

A number of windows at a nearby licensed premises had also been smashed.

Two knives were found outside the premises which have since been removed for further forensic examination.

Patrols of the area are continuing in a to locate and detain the suspect, with police advising the public not to approach the man, but to report his whereabouts immediately.

They are also appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 2am and 2.30am this morning, and noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with then on 101, quoting reference number 195 16/03/24.

They’re also keen to review any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could help us with our investigation.”

Alternatively, reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

