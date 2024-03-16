Eagle shot in Roscommon had spent time in Donegal

Information is being sought about a rare white-tailed eagle which has been found dead in County Roscommon.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is awaiting forensic tests, but believes the bird was shot.

It’s thought the eagle died on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Satellite tracking shows after being released at Lough Derg in late 2022, the eagle moved south-west to the Shannon estuary and back north through the Burren and on to Lough Allen before reaching Donegal in mid-April 2023.

She also spent time on the Leitrim Cavan border, .and more recently along the borders between Galway, Offaly and Roscommon

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly is asking anyone who may have information to come forward………