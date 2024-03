Greencastle F.C had success over Clonmany Shamrocks in the semi-final of the Clubman Shirts Competition at Shamrock Park in Clonmany.

The game finished on a score of 2-1.

Greencastle F.C’s Nigel McMonagle helped his side to victory.

The victors must now wait until tomorrow’s semi-final where Cockhill Celtic take on Buncrana Hearts to determine who Greencastle F.C will meet in the Clubman Shirts final.