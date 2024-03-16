St Patrick’s Day celebrations planned across the North West

Gardai in Donegal are urging people to drive carefully over the St Patrick’s Holiday Weekend, with extra checkpoints all over the region.

With parades taking place in several areas tomorrow, gardai are urging motorists to allow extra time for journeys, and to be aware of the potential for delays. Details of parades and associated traffic restrictions are available on the Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page.

The biggest parade in the county is in Letterkenny, and earlier this week, Garda Claire Rafferty outlined the traffic restrictions that will be in place………….

Meanwhile, police in Derry City & Strabane want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable St. Patrick’s Day.

They say officers have been working alongside Derry City and Strabane District Council in the run-up to the day, and will be on the ground working to keep people safe.

The PSNI says a significant number of people are expected to visit the Derry City and Strabane for a variety of events. It’s expected these events will be busy and so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead to stay safe. Traffic diversions will be in place to facilitate the parades, and people are being urged to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue.

Strabane is set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in some style this Sunday with a comprehensive programme of entertainment in and around the town centre.

Motorists have been warned to expect some delays during the Spring Carnival parade which will depart from the Melmount Road at the Holy Cross College at 2pm.

The route for the Spring Carnival parade is from Holy Cross College, through Melmount Road, Bridge Street, Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Road and finishes in Dock Street.

The activity planned on Sunday March 17th includes music, drama and entertainment while the Alley Theatre are hosting free family entertainment, arts and crafts activity with live music from various trad groups and home made stew and other light refreshments.

“St Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest events of the year in Strabane and the public have got behind our programme of entertainment in recent years by coming out in huge numbers to support it,” said Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue.

“The festivities are a real community effort with local businesses, organisations and performing groups working with Council’s Festival and Events team to bring you a varied programme that appeals to all the family.

“There’s lots to see and do so I’d encourage people to access the programme now and come out and celebrate the beginning of Spring and St Patrick’s Day on March 17th.”

Full details of the Strabane St Patrick’s Day celebrations are available at www.derrystrabane.com/springcarnival.