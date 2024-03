Donegal advanced to the National Hurling League Division 2B semi final after a 2-26 to 1-16 victory at home to London.

Gerard Gilmore was the star of the show for Mickey McCann’s men firing over 13 points.

Mickey McCann’s side will now play Tyrone in that league semi final with the winner to play Derry in the decider, all three of those sides have also been promoted thanks to their results today.

After the game Gerard Gilmore told Chris Ashmore it was a “good day overall for Donegal hurling”…