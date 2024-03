Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in a Ford Fiesta Rally 5 have won the West Cork Rally.

The pair finished 57.2 seconds ahead of Welshman Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Fiesta Rally 2, with William Creighton and Liam Regan in another Fiesta Rally 2 finishing third, a further 29.2 seconds behind.

Kevin Eves of Pettigo and Chris Melly in their Toyota Corolla claimed victory in the modified section.