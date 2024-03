Donegal sealed their promotion to Division 2 of the new structured National Hurling League after a 2-26 to 1-16 win over London in O’Donnell Park.

Second half goals from Oisin Grant and Liam McKinney helped MickeyMcCann’s side into the league semi final.

Tyrone awaits Donegal in that semi final with the winner set to play Derry in the decider.

Donegal boss Mickey McCann spoke to Chris Ashmore after the game…