Convicted garda killer Pearse McAuley has been found dead his home in Strabane. It’s believed the 59 year old died from natural causes.

He was part of the IRA gang that shot dead Detective Garda Jerry McCabe in Limerick in 1996, five years after escaping from Brixton Prison in London.

He was released from jail in 2022 after spending seven years in custody for stabbing his ex-wife, the current Sinn Fein TD Pauline Tully.