EU parliament accepts the Petitions Committee’s Defective Blocks report

The EU Parliament has unanimously accepted the report of a deputation of MEPs who visited Donegal and other affected counties late last year as part of a Petitions Committee investigation into the defective blocks scandal.

PRESS RELEASE – LUKE 'MING' FLANAGAN MEP – It's time to do the right thing

Reacting to today’s vote in the Petitions Committee, where the report on defective concrete blocks was unanimously adopted , MEP Luke Flanagan warmly welcomed the report and expressed deep satisfaction with the outcome. This has been the culmination of three years’ work he said, from initial contact with the petitioners, bringing them to Brussels to make a presentation at the Petitions Committee, following this up with initiatives to keep the issue to the fore and lobbying the Petitions Committee to come to Ireland to see the situation first hand and produce the report.

The report is vindication of the tireless campaigning of affected homeowners and validation of the unprecedented situation they find themselves in he said, and starkly sets out the severe failures at national level to address the issue. Mr Flanagan paid tribute to the determination, dedication and professionalism of the campaigners and said it was a privilege to be in a position to give them a voice.

Key recommendations of the report include:

The use of defective building products in Ireland has had severe health, financial and social consequences.

It is the responsibility of the public authorities to safeguard people’s safety and health, national and local authorities should take all the necessary measures to provide effective and fit-for-purpose assistance to affected homeowners, as well as comprehensive solutions that meet their wide-ranging needs.

It is imperative that the current Scheme be improved, in order to address the concerns expressed by homeowners . Key areas to address include, widening its scope, reducing red tape, speeding up the progress of the process.

Key areas to address include, widening its scope, reducing red tape, speeding up the progress of the process. The Scheme should show more flexibility and take better account of the financial burden of all the costs, such as the cost for new foundations, full accommodation, rental costs and the costs associated with storage of furniture and personal belongings

To ensure that this does not happen again European Commission should examine the gaps in the appropriate legal framework at EU level and propose legislative initiatives in order to provide more effective market surveillance over construction products.

The market surveillance system in Ireland, both at national and local level, needs to be significantly enhanced by adopting a stance that is proactive and persuasive, rather than reactive.

A public inquiry should be held. There is a need for a clearer picture when it comes to identifying and holding accountable the persons and entities responsible for this situation.

Following its adoption by the EU Parliament the report will be forwarded to the competent local, regional and national authorities of Ireland and to the European Commission. Mr Flanagan is calling on the government to act upon it, to show courage and leadership and embrace its recommendations. It is time to do the right thing he said, adequate funding must be put in place to finance the necessary remedial actions, this must be backed up by a sufficient level of human resources to implement a scheme that is fit for purpose and deliver full redress to affected homeowners in a timely fashion.

This is not a bail out or compensation he stressed, this is an investment in people, in their well-being and in rural areas, which will generate a multiplier effect in the local economy far beyond the initial investment. It is the least they deserve he concluded.