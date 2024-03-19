Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly calls for another speed ramp on the Kiltoy Road outside Letterkenny

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told another speed ramp needs to be installed on the Kiltoy Road, close to the Loughnagin and Golf Course Road Junction.

The issue was raised by Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly, who was told that the section of road is included in the 2024 Restoration Improvement Programme.

The area’s Roads Engineer told him The introduction of speed reduction measures will be considered as part of this project.

Cllr Kelly says he’ll be monitoring the progress of those works to ensure that happens……….

ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannnon Gardai investigate assault in Ballintra

19 March 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

EU parliament accepts the Petitions Committee's Defective Blocks report

19 March 2024
Mcauley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Convicted Garda killer Pearse McCauley found dead at his Strabane home

19 March 2024
adhd ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious shortage of post primary places for teens with special educational needs

19 March 2024
