Kelly calls for another speed ramp on the Kiltoy Road outside Letterkenny

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told another speed ramp needs to be installed on the Kiltoy Road, close to the Loughnagin and Golf Course Road Junction.

The issue was raised by Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly, who was told that the section of road is included in the 2024 Restoration Improvement Programme.

The area’s Roads Engineer told him The introduction of speed reduction measures will be considered as part of this project.

Cllr Kelly says he’ll be monitoring the progress of those works to ensure that happens……….