MAG Chair claims homeowners are living with rodents as ‘damage threshold’ prohibits works

It’s emerged defective block homeowners in Donegal are living with rodents as a result of the damage threshold contained in the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block.

The stipulation included in the revised scheme means homeowners must be able to show evidence of at least 1mm of cracks in their property and not have carried out any minor repairs.

However, Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says some people have no other option but to repair the cracks themselves to make their home safe and prevent rodents entering.

She is calling for the damage threshold to be removed: