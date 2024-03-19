Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MAG Chair claims homeowners are living with rodents as ‘damage threshold’ prohibits works

It’s emerged defective block homeowners in Donegal are living with rodents as a result of the damage threshold contained in the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block.

The stipulation included in the revised scheme means homeowners must be able to show evidence of at least 1mm of cracks in their property and not have carried out any minor repairs.

However, Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says some people have no other option but to repair the cracks themselves to make their home safe and prevent rodents entering.

She is calling for the damage threshold to be removed:

Top Stories

eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

EU parliament accepts the Petitions Committee’s Defective Blocks report

19 March 2024
Mcauley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Convicted Garda killer Pearse McCauley found dead at his Strabane home

19 March 2024
adhd ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious shortage of post primary places for teens with special educational needs

19 March 2024
nina carberry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former jockey eyes up a different race as she seeks FG Euro nomination

19 March 2024
